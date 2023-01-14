NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the Coast Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey Kitto died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1967-2023
Jeffrey Michael was born Dec. 4, 1967, in Bainbridge, Md. He graduated from Lakeview High in Columbus in May 1986. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard.
Jeffrey drove for Arrow Stage Lines. He loved collecting antiques, Hot Wheels and old coins.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Muhsman of Norfolk; sister Shari Kitto of Findlay, Ohio; nephew Jordan Davis of North Platte; and niece Jennifer Blair of Rogers, Ark.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Adam and Verne Wagner; paternal grandparents Gordon and Cecilia Kitto; and infant nephew Korbin Kitto.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.