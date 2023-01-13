NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the Coast Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Jeffrey Kitto died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.