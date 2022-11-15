Jeffrey Frady

 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children’s Home. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1972-2022

Jeff passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk with his family by his side.

Jeff was born on Nov. 15, 1972, in Grand Island to Bob and Mary Ann (Kalvelage) Frady. In 1991, Jeff graduated from Norfolk Senior High School.

Jeff married Rhoda (Sellen) Frady, and together they had three children, Dakoda Frady, Savanna (Will) Hahn and Aidan Frady. Jeff also had one granddaughter, Ripley Hahn, and one granddaughter on the way.

Jeff enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with friends and family. He especially enjoyed working as a chef. He worked at a variety of establishments, including Uptown Brewery and Norfolk Country Club. He was also employed as a head chef at Ruthie’s Fine Dining at Grand Falls Casino in Sioux Falls, S.D. He particularly loved New Orleans cuisine and cooking for his loved ones. Recently, he enjoyed being promoted to “Papa” and spending time with his granddaughter, Ripley.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Meridith Kalvelage and Iva and Hoge Frady; a brother, Robbie Frady; and a son, Aidan Frady.

He will be dearly missed by his family: parents Bob and Mary Ann Frady; daughters Dakoda Frady and Savanna (Will) Hahn; granddaughter Ripley Hahn; sister Lori (Todd) Hunke; brother Ryan Frady; niece Katie; and his cat, Memphis.

Casketbearers will be Will Hahn, Ryan Frady, Todd Dworak, Ryan Elliot, Mike Hansen, Shad Butterfield and Seth Dominguez.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

