Jeffrey Frady

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeff Frady died on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at his residence in Norfolk.

COLERIDGE — Services for Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas L. Tunison, 62, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Nielsen, 90, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating the service. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be from 5…

WAYNE — Memorial service for Karen C. Merchant, 75, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.

O’NEILL — Services for Mary Lou Wettlaufer, 94 of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Churc…

NORFOLK — Services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

HADAR — Services for Lloyd M. Spreeman, 91, of Hadar will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be held in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.

MADISON — Miriam Z. Lopez Perez, 66, Madison, died with her family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta G. Hahn, 96, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Loretta Hahn died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

