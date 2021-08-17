Jeffrey Foster

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffrey S. Foster, 55, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the service time at the chapel.
Foster died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Norfolk.
1965-2021
Jeff was born in Onawa, Iowa, to Eddie and Nancy (Golden) Foster Sr. on Sept. 25, 1965.
He married Deana Barritt on June 10, 2002, in Pierce.
Jeff enjoyed collecting motorcycles. He was very handy and could fix almost anything. He enjoyed searching for antiques and helping the neighborhood kids.
He is survived by his spouse, Deana Foster of Norfolk; stepson Billy Barritt of Tecumseh; sister Heather (Bill) Theisen of Stanton; stepsisters Katie (Michael) Bentzinger of Loveland, Colo., Emily Jones of Grand Island; mother-in-law Arlene “Cookie” Barritt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; brother Eddie; and father-in-law Dean Barritt.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.