PIERCE — Service for Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Dale, 49, of Pierce will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Jake Bobby officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be one hour before the services Monday at the funeral home.
Jeffrey Dale died on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his residence in Pierce.
1973-2023
Jeff was born June 30, 1973, in Fremont to Douglas and Carol (Vyhlidal) Dale. He attended grade school at Fremont Bergan High School and graduated in 1991. He then attended college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He married Holli Eichelberger and they later divorced. To this union they had three children, Allison, Abbey and Ethan. Jeff was in auto sales at West Point, Fairbury and Cornhusker in Norfolk. He enjoyed coaching summer softball and was the girls’ head basketball coach in Beemer in 1998-1999.
Jeff married Christanna Ketelsen on Aug. 20, 2011, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Bloomfield. Jeff loved and enjoyed his spouse and his son, Griffin, and coaching Griffin’s activities. Jeff enjoyed watching all types of sports. He especially had a love for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeff worked at Pierce American Legion in Pierce, Clancey’s and The Liquor Mart in Pierce.
Survivors include his spouse, Christanna Dale of Pierce; children Griffin Dale of Pierce, Allison Dale and fiancé Alex Wagner of Beemer, Abbey Dale of Beemer, Ethan Dale of Beemer; parents Doug and Carol Dale of Fremont; brother Jason (Cindy) Dale of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchild Weston Wagner; father- and mother-in-law Lester and Monica Ketelsen of Bloomfield; niece Ellison Dale of Atlanta; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Darrell and Vivian Dale and Leonard and Helen Vyhlidal.
Casket bearers will be Dale Graae, Devin Graae, Bret Ketelsen, Wyatt Ketelsen, Dave Kroupa and Mike Albert. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.