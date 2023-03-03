 Skip to main content
Jeffrey Dale

PIERCE — Service for Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Dale, 49, of Pierce will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Jake Bobby officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour before the services Monday at the funeral home.

Jeffrey Dale died on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his residence in Pierce.

1973-2023

Jeff was born June 30, 1973, in Fremont to Douglas and Carol (Vyhlidal) Dale. He attended grade school at Fremont Bergan High School and graduated in 1991. He then attended college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He married Holli Eichelberger and they later divorced. To this union they had three children, Allison, Abbey and Ethan. Jeff was in auto sales at West Point, Fairbury and Cornhusker in Norfolk. He enjoyed coaching summer softball and was the girls’ head basketball coach in Beemer in 1998-1999.

Jeff married Christanna Ketelsen on Aug. 20, 2011, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Bloomfield. Jeff loved and enjoyed his spouse and his son, Griffin, and coaching Griffin’s activities. Jeff enjoyed watching all types of sports. He especially had a love for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeff worked at Pierce American Legion in Pierce, Clancey’s and The Liquor Mart in Pierce.

Survivors include his spouse, Christanna Dale of Pierce; children Griffin Dale of Pierce, Allison Dale and fiancé Alex Wagner of Beemer, Abbey Dale of Beemer, Ethan Dale of Beemer; parents Doug and Carol Dale of Fremont; brother Jason (Cindy) Dale of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchild Weston Wagner; father- and mother-in-law Lester and Monica Ketelsen of Bloomfield; niece Ellison Dale of Atlanta; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Darrell and Vivian Dale and Leonard and Helen Vyhlidal.

Casket bearers will be Dale Graae, Devin Graae, Bret Ketelsen, Wyatt Ketelsen, Dave Kroupa and Mike Albert. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

