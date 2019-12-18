Jeffrey Christiansen

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffrey H. “Jeff” Christiansen, 62, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his residence in rural Battle Creek.
1957-2019
Born Feb. 27, 1957, in Sioux Rapids, Iowa, Jeff was the son of Elwood and June (Donaldson) Christiansen. He graduated from Marathon High School in 1976 in Iowa.
After high school, Jeff worked at a beef plant in Denison, Iowa, which is where he would eventually meet, Connie Coenen, whom he married on March 26, 1983, in Defiance, Iowa.
Jeff and Connie continued to live in Iowa. They later moved to Norfolk in 1987, and Jeff worked for Beef America until it closed. He then began working for the City of Norfolk in 1999 and currently was working in the street division. He also did the maintenance work for Norfolk Regional Airport.
Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, raising his hunting dogs and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include his spouse, Connie Christiansen of Battle Creek; his sons, Matt (Kaye) Christiansen of Pierce and Andrew (Alison) Christiansen of Norfolk; two grandsons, Barrett and Baylor; his mother, June Christiansen of Colorado; and a brother, Mike (LeAnn) Christiansen of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elwood, and a brother, Gene
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.