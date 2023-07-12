Jeffery Wiemers

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffery C. “Jeff” Wiemers, 58, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Eckert Event Center in Battle Creek. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1964-2023
Jeff Wiemers died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha surrounded by his family.
Jeff was born on Oct. 19, 1964, in Rockledge, Fla., to Gene and Delores (Besack) Wiemers. He graduated from McCook High School in 1984.
Jeff moved to Panama City Beach, Fla., in 1987, and in November 1990, Jeff married Anne Fiedler, and they had two daughters, Ashley and Alexandria. While both went on to remarry, Jeff and Anne remained in touch throughout their lives.
Jeff married Laurie Muhmel on May 7, 1998, in Kearney and had one daughter together, Taylor. After Jeff and Laurie married, the couple moved to Battle Creek, where Jeff resided until his passing.
Jeff was employed by Rollin Coal as a truck driver. As a driver, Jeff was able to travel the Midwest, but he always looked forward to Thursday night poker with friends. He also enjoyed shooting pool with his children and friends. When not traveling, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was a huge Huskers and Chiefs fan.
Survivors include Laurie Wiemers of Battle Creek; three daughters, Ashley (Travis) Beck of Lincoln, Alexandria Wiemers (Dalton Bergstrom) of Stanton and Taylor Wiemers (Alex Tucker) of Battle Creek; two grandchildren, Paityn Phillips and Sage Beck; parents Gene and Delores Wiemers of Fremont; siblings Greg (Kara) Wiemers of Omaha and Chris (Mackenzie) Wiemers of Omaha; mother-in-law Donna Muhmel of Battle Creek; and brother-in-law Brad Muhmel of Houston, Texas. Jeff is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
