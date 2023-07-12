 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeffery Wiemers

Jeffery Wiemers

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffery C. “Jeff” Wiemers, 58, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Eckert Event Center in Battle Creek. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

 Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1964-2023

Jeff Wiemers died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha surrounded by his family.

Jeff was born on Oct. 19, 1964, in Rockledge, Fla., to Gene and Delores (Besack) Wiemers. He graduated from McCook High School in 1984.

Jeff moved to Panama City Beach, Fla., in 1987, and in November 1990, Jeff married Anne Fiedler, and they had two daughters, Ashley and Alexandria. While both went on to remarry, Jeff and Anne remained in touch throughout their lives.

Jeff married Laurie Muhmel on May 7, 1998, in Kearney and had one daughter together, Taylor. After Jeff and Laurie married, the couple moved to Battle Creek, where Jeff resided until his passing.

Jeff was employed by Rollin Coal as a truck driver. As a driver, Jeff was able to travel the Midwest, but he always looked forward to Thursday night poker with friends. He also enjoyed shooting pool with his children and friends. When not traveling, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was a huge Huskers and Chiefs fan.

Survivors include Laurie Wiemers of Battle Creek; three daughters, Ashley (Travis) Beck of Lincoln, Alexandria Wiemers (Dalton Bergstrom) of Stanton and Taylor Wiemers (Alex Tucker) of Battle Creek; two grandchildren, Paityn Phillips and Sage Beck; parents Gene and Delores Wiemers of Fremont; siblings Greg (Kara) Wiemers of Omaha and Chris (Mackenzie) Wiemers of Omaha; mother-in-law Donna Muhmel of Battle Creek; and brother-in-law Brad Muhmel of Houston, Texas. Jeff is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Larry Sanger

Larry Sanger

BASSETT — Larry L. Sanger, 83, Bassett, formerly of Valentine, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Melvin Roth

Melvin Roth

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Melvin Roth, 85, Fremont, will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Clarence Volker

Clarence Volker

STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home.

Alice Gugliotta

Alice Gugliotta

Services for Alice J. (Stevens) Gugliotta, 88, Lanham, Md., formerly of Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 11, at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church in Lanham. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md.

April Smolek

April Smolek

YANKTON — April A. Smolek, 58, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home in Yankton following a lengthy illness.

Lavona Kesting

Lavona Kesting

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Lavona J. “Jean” Kesting, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate.

Guadalupe Pereda

Guadalupe Pereda

NORFOLK — Services for Guadalupe Pereda, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

April Smolek

April Smolek

YANKTON — April A. Smolek, 58, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home in Yankton following a lengthy illness.

Sheryl Phipps

Sheryl Phipps

NORFOLK — Sheryl R. “Sherry” Phipps, 63, Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara