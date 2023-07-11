BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffery C. “Jeff” Wiemers, 58, Battle Creek, will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Eckert Event Center in Battle Creek. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Jeffery Wiemers died on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez Marino, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Mexico.
Services for Alice J. (Stevens) Gugliotta, 88, Lanham, Md., formerly of Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 11, at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church in Lanham. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md.
Richard R. Adams, 86, Florence, Ind., died Wednesday July 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, Ky.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janice Hallvin died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Sheryl “Sherry” Phipps, 63, Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
BASSETT — Larry L. Sanger, 83, Bassett, formerly of Valentine, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.