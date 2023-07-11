 Skip to main content
Jeffery Wiemers

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffery C. “Jeff” Wiemers, 58, Battle Creek, will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Eckert Event Center in Battle Creek. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Jeffery Wiemers died on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Francisco Sanchez Marino

NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez Marino, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Mexico.

Alice Gugliotta

Services for Alice J. (Stevens) Gugliotta, 88, Lanham, Md., formerly of Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 11, at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church in Lanham. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md.

Richard Adams

 Richard R. Adams, 86, Florence, Ind., died Wednesday July 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, Ky.

Janice Hallvin

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janice Hallvin died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Clarence Volker

STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home.

Kenneth Palmer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Sheryl Phipps

Sheryl “Sherry” Phipps, 63, Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Clarence Volker

STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Larry Sanger

BASSETT — Larry L. Sanger, 83, Bassett, formerly of Valentine, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

