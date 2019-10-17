Jeffery Trudell

Jeffery Trudell

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffery A. Trudell, 52, San Marcos, Texas, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.

He died at his home on Feb. 18, 2019.

1966-2019

Jeffery Alan Trudell was born at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to Nancy (Macey) and Dave Trudell. He is survived by his father; a sister, Kristine O’Neill, and her children: Emily, Holly and Kevin, all in New Braunfels, Texas; also aunts, an uncle and many cousins.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Cheryl Schuetze

Cheryl Schuetze

WEST POINT — Memorial services for Cheryl “Cherrie” (Rabe) Schuetze, 65, Orange Park, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Mitch Shemek will officiate. Burial will be at Zion-St. John’s Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Jeffery Trudell

Jeffery Trudell

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffery A. Trudell, 52, San Marcos, Texas, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.

Joyce Tielke

STUART — Services for Joyce A. Tielke, 81, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Leon Meyer

Leon Meyer

WAYNE — Services for Leon F. Meyer, 96, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Eddie Foster Jr.

Eddie Foster Jr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eddie W. Foster Jr., 55, Raytown, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate.

Rodney Lammers

CONSTANCE — Services for Rodney F. Lammers, 79, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. Andy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Constance.

Tom Brockmann

HOSKINS — Services for Tom J. Brockmann, 59, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Hoskins City Cemetery.

Roger Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Roger L. Papstein, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Eddie Foster Jr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eddie W. Foster Jr., 55, Raytown, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns