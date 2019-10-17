Jeffery Trudell

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffery A. Trudell, 52, San Marcos, Texas, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.
He died at his home on Feb. 18, 2019.
1966-2019
Jeffery Alan Trudell was born at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to Nancy (Macey) and Dave Trudell. He is survived by his father; a sister, Kristine O’Neill, and her children: Emily, Holly and Kevin, all in New Braunfels, Texas; also aunts, an uncle and many cousins.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
