Jeffery Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery A. “Jeff” Siedschlag, 36, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
He died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home in Norfolk.
1984-2021
Jeff was born Sept. 13, 1984, in Norfolk, to William “Bill” and Linda (Meyer) Siedschlag. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School with honors.
Jeff graduated with degrees in audio recording and broadcasting from Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He worked as a caregiver at the Norfolk Regional Center.
He is survived by his parents; a sister, Julie Siedschlag of Norfolk; a brother, Jeremy (Mandy) Siedschlag of Norfolk; nieces and nephews Sheanne, Harley (Cody), Shauntae, Shiloh, Kiley and Seth; a great-niece, Ryann; a great-nephew Luka; and his girlfriend, Bailey Dahlkoetter.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.