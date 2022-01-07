 Skip to main content
Jeffery Ohler

Jeffery W. Ohler peacefully passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, at his home. Per Jeff’s wishes, no services will be held.

Jeff was born Dec. 26, 1955, to Harry and Elois (Viergutz) Ohler in Norfolk. He attended Norfolk Public Schools and was a lifelong resident of Norfolk. When Jeff was young, he started working with his father, Harry, as a painter. He was a very hard worker and a very talented artist, creating what his clients envisioned for their homes. After more than 40 years in the business, Jeff retired from painting due to health issues.

On Aug. 22, 1986, Jeff married Sherry Jacobs, and they shared two children, Jeffrey and Kaylin. He truly loved being a father and would do anything for them. He was their rock and an amazing foundation for his family.

Jeff led a simple life, but he was an amazing person, always looking for opportunities to help others. When Jeff wasn’t working or helping others, he loved spending time with his family, spending time outdoors and relaxing watching movies.

Music was another love of Jeff’s. As a teenager, he enjoyed guitar and spent hours playing. He loved listening to all kinds of music, but he especially loved The Beatles. Being a member of AA was also an important part of Jeff’s life. He was proud to be able to support others on the same journey of recovery.

For the last five years, Jeff’s greatest joy was becoming a grandfather. They gave him a new purpose in life and meant the world to him, and he meant the world to them also. Jeff struggled with health issues, but his grandkids helped turn him into a different person. He loved spending time with them, playing, laughing and just being silly. It was a side of him that very few people got to see.

Left to cherish Jeff’s memory are his son, Jeffrey (Kandace Oswald) Ohler of Pilger; his daughter, Kaylin (Aaron) Boni of Gretna; his grandsons, Harrison, Royce and Lucca; and his granddaughter, Avielle; his siblings, Pat (Loren) Burris of Norfolk, Tim Ohler of Kalispell, Mont., and Pam (Tom) Potthast of Bellevue; his former spouse, Sherry Jacobs of Norfolk; his very close friend, Roger Filsinger of Donna, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to go to The Kirsten Haglund Foundation and to the Heart and Lung Foundation.

Lola Bruns

Lola Bruns

PLAINVIEW — Services for Lola M. Bruns, 94, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the St. Ignatius of Catholic Cemetery in Plainview.

James Schendt

James Schendt

AINSWORTH —Memorial services for James P. Schendt, 84, Ainsworth, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Jerald Brenden

Jerald Brenden

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, Norfolk, will be at a later date at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Dick Carson

Dick Carson

Dick Carson, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19, 2021, in the loving embrace of family, after a brief illness.

Jayne Marshall

Jayne Marshall

NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.

Michael Bowersox

Michael Bowersox

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Randall Coffin will officiate. There will be no burial as cremation will follow the service. Military rites will be rendered by the Neb…

Margaret Straka

Margaret Straka

O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Straka, 94, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary, with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

Patricia Reznicek

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Madison.

Glennadine Barker

Glennadine Barker

WAYNE  — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Glennadine Barker died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Providence Medical Center.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

