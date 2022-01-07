Jeffery Ohler

Jeffery W. Ohler peacefully passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, at his home. Per Jeff’s wishes, no services will be held.
Jeff was born Dec. 26, 1955, to Harry and Elois (Viergutz) Ohler in Norfolk. He attended Norfolk Public Schools and was a lifelong resident of Norfolk. When Jeff was young, he started working with his father, Harry, as a painter. He was a very hard worker and a very talented artist, creating what his clients envisioned for their homes. After more than 40 years in the business, Jeff retired from painting due to health issues.
On Aug. 22, 1986, Jeff married Sherry Jacobs, and they shared two children, Jeffrey and Kaylin. He truly loved being a father and would do anything for them. He was their rock and an amazing foundation for his family.
Jeff led a simple life, but he was an amazing person, always looking for opportunities to help others. When Jeff wasn’t working or helping others, he loved spending time with his family, spending time outdoors and relaxing watching movies.
Music was another love of Jeff’s. As a teenager, he enjoyed guitar and spent hours playing. He loved listening to all kinds of music, but he especially loved The Beatles. Being a member of AA was also an important part of Jeff’s life. He was proud to be able to support others on the same journey of recovery.
For the last five years, Jeff’s greatest joy was becoming a grandfather. They gave him a new purpose in life and meant the world to him, and he meant the world to them also. Jeff struggled with health issues, but his grandkids helped turn him into a different person. He loved spending time with them, playing, laughing and just being silly. It was a side of him that very few people got to see.
Left to cherish Jeff’s memory are his son, Jeffrey (Kandace Oswald) Ohler of Pilger; his daughter, Kaylin (Aaron) Boni of Gretna; his grandsons, Harrison, Royce and Lucca; and his granddaughter, Avielle; his siblings, Pat (Loren) Burris of Norfolk, Tim Ohler of Kalispell, Mont., and Pam (Tom) Potthast of Bellevue; his former spouse, Sherry Jacobs of Norfolk; his very close friend, Roger Filsinger of Donna, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to go to The Kirsten Haglund Foundation and to the Heart and Lung Foundation.