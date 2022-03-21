 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Snow accumulations up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting over 40 mph will lead to periods of reduced
visibility.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and south-central
Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until noon CDT Tuesday

* IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down
tree branches.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.

&&

Jeffery Hansen

Jeffery Hansen

A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.

1966-2021

Jeffery Scott Hansen passed away in his sleep on Dec. 16, 2021, in Rapid City, S.D., after a long battle with diabetes and cancer.

Jeff was born Oct. 27, 1966, to Kenneth and Jan Hansen of Norfolk. He attended Norfolk Senior High School, where he met his first spouse, and they were blessed with three children: Cristen, Jeremy and Nichole. Back in those days, Jeff was said to be the life of the party, and he enjoyed attending concerts and just living life to the fullest. Later in Jeff’s life, he was blessed with two more children, Tyler and Kelsey, through another relationship after his divorce.

Through Jeff’s life, he kept busy with construction and trucking jobs. The time spent with his children involved his love for movies, as well as playing a little pool. He also enjoyed special lunches with his grandson, Gage. Jeff relished in his many vehicles but most of his attention was spent on his ‘07 Harley. He loved customizing his bike to look unique, just like he was.

Jeff found solace in his road trips. That was his time to throw on his favorite rock music and hit the open road. He will forever be in our hearts and may he continue to ride in peace.

Jeff is survived by his spouse, Marilyn Miller-Hansen of Lincoln; his mother, Jan Asmus of Norfolk; stepmother Susan Hansen of Norfolk; sister Brenda Sparks (Mike Kemp) of Hoskins; brother Mike (Sandra) Hansen of Omaha; daughter Cristen (Brendan) Janssen of Norfolk; son Jeremy Hansen of Lincoln; daughter Nichole (Nathan) Spangler of Ankeny, Iowa; son Tyler (Steph) Ellis of Tabor, S.D.; daughter Kelsey (Matt) Heermann of Omaha; his loving grandchildren, Gage Janssen and Ethan Spangler; and many other loving stepsiblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hansen of Norfolk, and his grandparents, Clarence Sr. and LuEtta Wessel of Randolph.

Thomas Hoff

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gary Marks

Gary Marks

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Debra Glaubius

Debra Glaubius

BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Mimi Wichman Trewatha

Mimi Wichman Trewatha

ATKINSON — Services for Mimi Wichman Trewatha, 60, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Daryl Reifenrath

Daryl Reifenrath

CONCORD — Memorial services for Daryl H. Reifenrath, 76, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Merl Thelen

Merl Thelen

NORFOLK — Services for Merl H. Thelen, 71, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Richard Schmidt

Richard Schmidt

WINSIDE — Visitation for Richard W. “Dick” Schmidt, 79, of Winside will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside with a 7 p.m. prayer service, followed by military rites.

Gary Nemec

Gary Nemec

HOWELLS — Services for Gary Nemec, 75, Howells, will be 10:30 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery-Tabor.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

