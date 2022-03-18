Jeffery Hansen

A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.
1966-2021
Jeffery Scott Hansen passed away in his sleep on Dec. 16, 2021, in Rapid City, S.D., after a long battle with diabetes and cancer.
Jeff was born Oct. 27, 1966, to Kenneth and Jan Hansen of Norfolk. He attended Norfolk Senior High School, where he met his first spouse, and they were blessed with three children: Cristen, Jeremy and Nichole. Back in those days, Jeff was said to be the life of the party, and he enjoyed attending concerts and just living life to the fullest. Later in Jeff’s life, he was blessed with two more children, Tyler and Kelsey, through another relationship after his divorce.
Through Jeff’s life, he kept busy with construction and trucking jobs. The time spent with his children involved his love for movies, as well as playing a little pool. He also enjoyed special lunches with his grandson, Gage. Jeff relished in his many vehicles but most of his attention was spent on his ‘07 Harley. He loved customizing his bike to look unique, just like he was.
Jeff found solace in his road trips. That was his time to throw on his favorite rock music and hit the open road. He will forever be in our hearts and may he continue to ride in peace.
Jeff is survived by his spouse, Marilyn Miller-Hansen of Lincoln; his mother, Jan Asmus of Norfolk; stepmother Susan Hansen of Norfolk; sister Brenda Sparks (Mike Kemp) of Hoskins; brother Mike (Sandra) Hansen of Omaha; daughter Cristen (Brendan) Janssen of Norfolk; son Jeremy Hansen of Lincoln; daughter Nichole (Nathan) Spangler of Ankeny, Iowa; son Tyler (Steph) Ellis of Tabor, S.D.; daughter Kelsey (Matt) Heermann of Omaha; his loving grandchildren, Gage Hansen and Ethan Spangler; and many other loving stepsiblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hansen of Norfolk, and his grandparents, Clarence Sr. and LuEtta Wessel of Randolph.