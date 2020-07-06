NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery Doolittle, 46, Pierre, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Friday, July 3, 2020.
1974-2020
Jeffery Stephen Doolittle was born April 29, 1974. Jeff spent his childhood in Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1992.
Survivors include two sons and three daughters, Jacob (Hilly) O’Brien of Omaha, Jordyn Doolittle of Norfolk, Isaiah, Alyzah and Jamyson Doolittle of Pierre, S.D.; parents Jim and Nancy Doolittle of Norfolk; a sister, Theresa (Scott) Goodwater of Arlington; and a brother, Bryan (Amy) Doolittle of Littleton, Colo.
Jeff also is survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.