Jeff Schaffer

WAYNE — Graveside services for Jeff J. Schaffer, 58, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation with masks required will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.
He died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1962-2020
Jeffrey James Schaffer was born Feb. 23. 1962, in Norfolk, to James and Sharon (Settje) Schaffer. He graduated in 1981 from Wayne High School.
Jeff married Peg Nelson on Aug. 28, 1999, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The couple lived on a “farm” just south of Wayne.
Jeff was one of the first 18 people hired during the construction of the Tempte Trailers Plant in Wayne, now Great Dane Trailers. Over his 35-year career with the company, he worked in various job levels most recently as a buyer acquisition parts coordinator.
Jeff was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and Wayne Eagles Club Aerie 3757.
Jeff was a friend to everyone and always willing to help anybody. He enjoyed spending time with friends as a member of the golf league and pool league, racing RC cars on his own track in his back yard and raising homing pigeons and other exotic animals.
Jeff is survived by his spouse, Peg; their children, Jennifer (Michelle) Taylor of California, Blake (Amanda) Schaffer of Florida, Cassie Davis, Jared (Kristi) Nelson, Alec Schaffer and Kearstin Schaffer, all of Wayne; mother and stepfather Sharon and Jerry Junck of Wayne; his brothers, Paul (Pam) Schaffer of Arkansas and Kyle Schaffer of Washington; and seven grandchildren; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents and, father, James Schaffer.
Those attending the graveside services are asked to please bring lawn chairs.
Memorials may be directed to the Schaffer Family for later designation.