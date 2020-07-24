Jeff Schaffer

WAYNE — Services for Jeff J. Schaffer, 58, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Tags

In other news

Gale Nemec

WAYNE — Services for Gale A. Nemec, 69, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery-Tabor.

Milton Pochop

Milton Pochop

FREMONT — Services for Milton W. Pochop, 83, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. The Revs. Richard Crooks and Leland Foreman will officiate with burial in the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Michael Nolan

SPENCER — Memorial services for Michael Nolan, 64, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence.

Jeff Schaffer

WAYNE — Services for Jeff J. Schaffer, 58, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Kathy Fagan

Kathy Fagan

OMAHA — Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a public celebration of life for Kathy A. “Toby” Fagan, 69, Norfolk, will be at a future date in Omaha.

Irene Cobb

STUART — Services for Irene Cobb, 82, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Loren Dunklau

Loren Dunklau

WAYNE — Graveside services for Loren Dunklau, 80, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Roman Keiter

HARTINGTON — Services for Roman P. Keiter, 91, Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Joseph Miksch will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Lucille Luedke

WISNER — Services for Lucille Luedke, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-