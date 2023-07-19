NORFOLK — Services for Jeff A. Ransen, 45, Norfolk, were Tuesday, July 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl officiated. Burial was in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military rites were rendered by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and American Legion Post 44 of Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiated.
Jeff Ransen died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Norfolk.
1978-2023
He was born on July 1, 1978, in Columbus, the son of Larry and Marilyn (Kruse) Ransen. Jeff was raised in Albion, attended school and graduated from Albion High School in 1996.
Jeff enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 11, 1996. He earned his honorable discharge on Sept. 10, 2000. He graduated from Milford Technical School with a degree in both automotive technology and diesel technology.
On June 15, 2002, Jeff married Lori Beister at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The couple made their home in Norfolk in 2005. He was employed at Affiliated Foods Midwest for nine years before working for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, where he worked for nine years before the time of his death.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, working on 4-H projects with his boys and watching NASCAR. He was kind and giving to everyone around him.
Jeff is survived by his spouse, Lori; two sons, Lucas Ransen and Cole Ransen; his parents, Larry and Marilyn Ransen; his siblings, William (Tomoko) Ransen of Riverview, Fla., Colene (Mark) Edmister of Brainard, Keith Ransen of Norfolk, Wayne Ransen of Grand Island and Greg (Ashley) Ransen, of Albion; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Rosemary Beister of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law Edward (Jamie) Beister of Cedar Rapids; and
nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his grandparents.
