A celebration of life for Jeff Hulscher, 53, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at a later date. He died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home in Sun Lakes, Ariz., after battling cancer.
Sally Harmon Petersen lost her five-month battle to pancreatic cancer on the evening of Nov. 11, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla., with her family by her side. She was 71 years old.
NELIGH — Services for Donna J. Payne, 93, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be at West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin at 12:45 p.m.
GATES — Memorial services for Tamara J. “Tami” (Wilcox) Klein, 61, rural Broken Bow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Gates Community Center in Gates. The Rev. Marty Robbins will officiate. Burial will be in the Gates Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Kevin L. Wegner, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Elvin A.T. Frank, 93, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl and Al Wolverton will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Post 3602, American Legion P…
CREIGHTON — Services for Arvyn Neuhaus, 82, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American …
LAUREL — Services for Merlin H. Kint, 68, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Arland Pulley, 81, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
