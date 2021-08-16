Jeff Foster

NORFOLK — Services for Jeff S. Foster, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Foster died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Howard W. Degener, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Degener died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Memorial graveside inurnment for Phyllis K. (Manske) Calvert, 89, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Dianne M. Holland, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Holland died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center.
WEST POINT — Services for Maggie Pierce, 53, West Point, were Aug. 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer officiated. Burial was in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Sarah Battershaw, 47, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Battershaw died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Eldon D. “Bud” Hetrick, 91, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
BASSETT — Memorial graveside services for James K. Leonard, 73, Portland, Ore., will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will officiate.
PIERCE — Services for Eldon D. “Bud” Hetrick, 91, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Hetrick died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.