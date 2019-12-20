Jeannine Zimmerman

Jeannine Zimmerman

NORFOLK — Services for Jeannine H.M. (Miller) Zimmerman, 90, of Norfolk will be Monday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 a.m., at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

She died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

1929-2019

She was born July 16, 1929, in Pierce County to Jacob and Martha (Zibell) Weber. She was baptized Sept. 18, 1929 at Norfolk German Congregational Church and confirmed on June 6, 1943 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

She graduated from Pierce High School in 1947 and married Elmer Miller on December 28, 1947, to Elmer Miller at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. He passed away in 1999. She married Eugene Zimmerman on Dec, 10, 2005, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He passed away in 2013.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, was a Sunday School teacher, children’s choir director, member of the Ladies Aid, American Legion Auxiliary past president, and volunteered for hospice and at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

After her marriage to Elmer, they farmed west of Pierce. They moved into Pierce in 1980 and to Norfolk in 1985. She moved to the Norfolk Veterans Home in 2003. Jeannine was always ready to give a helping hand. She enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, and geese. She was a great cook, wrote poetry and music, was a very devote Christian and loved going to church.

Survivors include her children Joyce Stoural of Omaha, Julie Cary of Omaha, Sharon (James) Kiffmeyer of Wanamingo, Minn. Terri Altwine and special friend Jay Lentz of Plainview, Allen (Kellie) Miller of Aubrey, Texas, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and special friend Lyle Ransen of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Martha, husband Elmer, husband Eugene, two great-grandchildren Ashley and Brayden, five brothers Carl, Alvin, Gerhardt, Archie, Clarence and one sister, Mildred Bobek.

Starla Landkamer will be the organist for the service.

Music will be “How Great Thou Art,” “In The Garden,” and “Amazing Grace”

Casket bearers will be Justin Altwine, Jared Altwine, Paul John Stoural, Jeremey Kiffmeyer, Jeff Kiffmeyer, Kristopher Miller.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

