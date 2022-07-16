Jeannice Nelson

ALBION — Memorial services will be 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18, for Jeannice A. Nelson, 90, Albion, at the United Methodist Church in Albion, with the Rev. Lynde Linde officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
Jeannice A. Nelson died on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.
1932-2022
The memorial service will be lived streamed on the Albion and Lorreto United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Jeannice Arletta Nelson, daughter of Casper and Vada (Peterson) Rasmusson was born on Feb. 6, 1932, at Norfolk. She was baptized on April 17, 1938, and confirmed on June 1, 1947, at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk. She attended Grant Elementary School, Norfolk Jr. High, and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School. Jeannice worked as a nurse’s aide at the Norfolk Regional Center, then later in the lab as a lab assistant.
On Sept. 21, 1957, Jeannice was united in marriage to Richard E. Nelson at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The couple lived in Augusta, Ga., for one year while Richard finished his Army obligation. Then they returned to the farm where Richard lived east of Albion. Jeannice worked part time as an aide at the Boone County Hospital.
Jeannice was a member of the United Methodist Church in Albion, as well as the United Methodist Women, and received her 75-year pin this last year. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and held offices including all five Star Points, receiving worthy matron in 1972 and 1979. She was a member of the Church Women United and served as treasurer and vice chairman. Jeannice served on the church board as secretary and served on the Boone County School Board District 49 and was treasurer for four years. Jeannice enjoyed working on the farm, growing her garden, taking care of her flowers, and traveling with Richard.
Jeannice is survived by her daughter: Sherry Riese of Norfolk; two sons: Rick (Connie) Nelson and Randy Nelson, all of Albion; eight grandchildren: Dustin, Kalin, Stacy, Derek, Brett, Gina, Mack and Emma; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters: Marie O’Connor of Lincoln; Doralea (Maynard) Lee of Norfolk; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard, son-in-law: David Riese; brothers: Casper and Derrel Rasmusson; and sister Avalon Unkel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.