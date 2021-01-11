You have permission to edit this article.
Jeannette Wobbenhorst

Jeannette Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Jeannette Wobbenhorst, 91, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Belden Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.

She died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home in Belden.

———

Jeannette Joy Wobbenhorst was born on Aug. 2, 1929, in Belden, to Gerald and Anna (Welsh) Fox. Jeannette was very proud to have lived her whole life in Belden.

Jeannette was born on the Griesel homestead (that old vacant house on Highway 20 west of Belden) and grew up in Belden. She graduated from Belden High School in 1947.

She married Robert Wobbenhorst on Sept. 20, 1947. They were married for 64 years. To this union, three children were born: Janice, Judy and Roger.

Jeannette and Robert lived on a farm outside of Belden before moving into the village of Belden.

Farming and raising their family was their life, along with enjoying all of the joys of friends and neighbors that comes with living in a small town.

Jeannette had several jobs in the community before she joined the staff of Colonial Manor Nursing Home. She was social service director there for over 25 years. She loved people and loved working with all of the residents and families at the nursing home.

She was very active in her community and was a member of various organizations over the years. She was a member and held several offices in the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a proud graduate of Belden High School and helped to organize and host annual alumni events.

She was a lifelong member of the Belden Ladies Cemetery Association and served as an officer for many years. She enjoyed helping to plan the annual Memorial Day celebration and dinner, which was served each year.

She and Robert were active members in several card clubs over the years. She loved to play cards and in recent years was a member of several Bridge clubs in Randolph and Laurel and of the Belden Ladies Pitch Club.

For over 30 years, she bowled with a Belden bowling team every Monday night and loved the camaraderie of bowling with all those ladies.

She loved her family and loved planning big family events with everyone. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of her life. She was happiest when her dining room table was filled with family and friends either eating or playing cards.

She loved being with people and sharing events and hated that the COVID virus took so much social time away from everyone.

Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Janice Wobbenhorst Siwy of Belden; son Roger and Jerrine (Krajicek) Wobbenhorst of Belden; grandson Travis Wobbenhorst of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Traci and James Revelle of Gering; two great-grandchildren, Harli and Tatum Revelle of Gering; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Wobbenhorst; her daughter, Judy Wobbenhorst; her parents, Gerald and Anna Fox; her in-laws, John and Emma Wobbenhorst; her sister, Geraldine (Schultz) Stephen; and her sister-in-law and her spouse, Bonadyne (Wobbenhorst) and Harold Dirks.

Music will be provided by organist Julie Stone and soloist Kerry Hefner on the selections “How Great Thou Art” and “The Lord’s Prayer.” Congregation will be singing “Abide With Me,” “Nearer My God To Thee” and “I Need Thee Every Hour.”

Pallbearers will be Travis Wobbenhorst, Jim Revelle, Larry Schultz, Richard Schultz, Jerry Schultz, Richard Brandow, Lowell Johnson and Jerry Gross. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Armstrong, David Dirks, Robert Schultz and Mike Peters.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.







