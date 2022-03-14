LINCOLN — Services for Jeanne E. Young, 94, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Indian Hills Community Church in Lincoln. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Jeanne Young died March 3, 2022.
1927-2022
She was born on June 20, 1927, to Edwin and Maida (Henry) La Borde in Creighton. Jeanne graduated from Plainview High School in 1945. A year later, she caught the eye of fellow Plainview grad Omar Young, former World War II Naval submariner.
Omar and Jeanne were married on June 20, 1946.
They started their family in Kearney, where Omar began his career as a Nebraska State Patrolman. Jeanne became a terrific homemaker, spouse and mother, and a successful business woman. Omar was promoted and transferred to Norfolk, where they raised two children and created many happy memories. They were one of the founding families of Northern Heights Baptist Church and were active in civic organizations.
Jeanne was the first female president of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.
Upon retirement, the couple moved to Kearney, then to Lincoln, where they resided until their deaths. They were very active in the church family at Indian Hills Community Church and various Bible studies. They lived their lives to glorify the Lord and are now rejoicing in Heaven.
Jeanne is survived by her son, Lynn (Becky) Young of Lincoln; daughter Susanne (Bob) Hanson of Hayesville, N.C.; grandchildren Brian (Amy) Hanson and Michelle (Guy) Ward; four great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Terry (Sue) Young; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Omar; a sister, Mardelle Swenson; and parents.
Memorials may be sent in care of Butherus. Maser, & Love , 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. 68510 for one of the following: Indian Hills Community Church, or CHI Health Plainview.