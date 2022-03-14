 Skip to main content
LINCOLN — Services for Jeanne E. Young, 94, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Indian Hills Community Church in Lincoln. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

Jeanne Young died March 3, 2022.

1927-2022

She was born on June 20, 1927, to Edwin and Maida (Henry) La Borde in Creighton. Jeanne graduated from Plainview High School in 1945. A year later, she caught the eye of fellow Plainview grad Omar Young, former World War II Naval submariner.

Omar and Jeanne were married on June 20, 1946.

They started their family in Kearney, where Omar began his career as a Nebraska State Patrolman. Jeanne became a terrific homemaker, spouse and mother, and a successful business woman. Omar was promoted and transferred to Norfolk, where they raised two children and created many happy memories. They were one of the founding families of Northern Heights Baptist Church and were active in civic organizations.

Jeanne was the first female president of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

Upon retirement, the couple moved to Kearney, then to Lincoln, where they resided until their deaths. They were very active in the church family at Indian Hills Community Church and various Bible studies. They lived their lives to glorify the Lord and are now rejoicing in Heaven.

Jeanne is survived by her son, Lynn (Becky) Young of Lincoln; daughter Susanne (Bob) Hanson of Hayesville, N.C.; grandchildren Brian (Amy) Hanson and Michelle (Guy) Ward; four great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Terry (Sue) Young; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Omar; a sister, Mardelle Swenson; and parents.

Memorials may be sent in care of Butherus. Maser, & Love , 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. 68510 for one of the following: Indian Hills Community Church, or CHI Health Plainview.

STANTON — Services for D’Ete M. Sindelar, 77, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Revs. Gregory Carl and Joe Miksch will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson.

NORFOLK — Services for Gale L. Schulz, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Jake Bobbie will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

ELGIN — Services for Debra J. Stoltz, 54, Mount Vernon, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Wolff died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

ATKINSON — Services for Eva (Kubart) Thomson, 106, Gretna, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Krueger died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kyla J. Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

ALBION — Private services for Adrian G. Texley, 87, Albion, will be Monday, March 14, with Vicar Elizabeth Goering officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.

DUNCAN — Services for Hart Keating, 85, Duncan, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. The Rev. Walter Jong-a-Kiem will officiate with burial in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hartman Post 84.

