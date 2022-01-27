 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeanne Tichota

Jeanne Tichota

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne A. Tichota, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.

Jeanne Tichota died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1942-2022

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Jeanne Ann Tichota, daughter of Arthur and Helen (McGill) Goodwater, was born on Dec. 22, 1942, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They later moved to Madison. She attended grade school at St Leonard’s in Madison and graduated from Cedar Rapids Nebraska High School. After high school, she worked a short time in Omaha and returned to Norfolk.

While in high school, she met the love of her life, Bill Tichota. They were married April, 20, 1963, in Madison and have lived in Norfolk ever since.

Jeanne was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Catholic Daughters of America, altar society, Rosary Crusade and funeral committee. She also was involved with the Red Hats, monthly Pitch Club and the 100 Club.

Jeanne was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to sew and cross-stitch. She worked alongside Bill at their businesses as a bookkeeper.

Jeanne and Bill loved to travel and spend time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeanne is survived by her spouse, Bill; three children, Julie (Jim) Lovich, Brian Tichota and Kristen (Brian) Quigley, all of Norfolk; her five grandchildren, Caitlin (John) Stahley, Liam (Makenzie) Marshall, Kelsie (Brandon) Carpenter, Brianna Quigley and Erin Tichota; four great-grandchildren, Chloe and Alex Stahley and David and Tori Carpenter; siblings Mary Abboud of Omaha, Jim (Vicki) Goodwater of Battle Creek, Margie (Bill) Swerczek of Albion, Tom (Patti) Goodwater of Lincoln, Joe (Tabby) Goodwater of Lincoln, Dick (Marla) Goodwater of Omaha and Mary Goodwater of Lincoln; and in-laws Kathleen Hoffman of Norfolk, Norma (Bob) Moore of Cedar Rapids and Margie (Rod) Zarek of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen (McGill) Goodwater; in-laws William and Grace (Yosten) Tichota; daughter Jayne Marshall; a sister; a brother; and four brothers-in-law.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

James Kahland

James Kahland

NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

James Kahland

James Kahland

NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Willard Eggerling

Willard Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Eggerling, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marilyn Hegert

Marilyn Hegert

HARTINGTON — Services for Marilyn Hegert, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Marilyn Hegert died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Bernard Grimes

Bernard Grimes

O’NEILL — Services for Bernard Grimes, 83, Seward, formerly of Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be at about 2 p.m. in the Chambers Cemetery.

Garth Dawson

Garth Dawson

ROYAL — Private graveside services for Garth C. Dawson, 88, Bellevue, will be at the Royal Cemetery in Royal.

Connie Flood

Connie Flood

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Connie J. Flood, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. At her request, her ashes were to be spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Fla.

Duane Keim

Duane Keim

AINSWORTH — Duane C. Keim, 89, Bassett and Ainsworth, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett. Per his wishes, no services will be planned.

Jeanne Tichota

Jeanne Tichota

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne Tichota, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeanne Tichota died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara