Jeanne Tichota

Jeanne Ann Tichota, daughter of Arthur and Helen (McGill) Goodwater, was born on Dec. 22, 1942, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They later moved to Madison. She attended grade school at St. Leonard’s in Madison and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in Nebraska. After high school, she worked a short time in Omaha and returned to Norfolk.
While in high school, she met the love of her life, Bill Tichota. They were married April, 20, 1963, in Madison and have lived in Norfolk ever since.
Jeanne was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Catholic Daughters of America, altar society, Rosary Crusade and funeral committee. She also was involved with the Red Hats, monthly Pitch Club and the 100 Club.
Jeanne was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to sew and cross-stitch. She worked alongside Bill at their businesses as a bookkeeper.
Jeanne and Bill loved to travel and spend time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jeanne is survived by her three children, Julie (Jim) Lovich, Brian Tichota, Kristen (Brian) Quigley, all of Norfolk; her five grandchildren, Caitlin (John) Stahley, Liam (Makenzie) Marshall, Kelsie (Brandon) Carpenter, Brianna Quigley and Erin Tichota; four great-grandchildren, Chloe and Alex Stahley and David and Tori Carpenter; siblings Mary Abboud of Omaha, Jim (Vicki) Goodwater of Battle Creek, Margie (Bill) Swerczek of Albion, Tom (Patti) Goodwater of Lincoln, Joe (Tabby) Goodwater of Lincoln, Dick (Marla) Goodwater of Omaha and Mary Goodwater of Lincoln; and in-laws Kathleen Hoffman of Norfolk, Norma (Bob) Moore of Cedar Rapids and Margie (Rod) Zarek of Columbus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen (McGill) Goodwater; in-laws William and Grace (Yosten) Tichota; daughter Jayne Marshall; a sister; a brother; and four brothers-in-law.
