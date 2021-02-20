Jeanne Nost

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Jeanne J. Nost, 73, Grand Island, formerly of Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
She died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.
PIERCE — Services for Julene L. Ziemer, 89, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
HOWELLS — Services for Delvin B. Hegemann, 83, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for James L. “Jim” Klein, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Earl J. “Jim” Workman, 50, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be a later date.
MASKELL — Services for Vera J. Bensen, 70, Newcastle, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Maskell. The Rev. Chad Beckius will officiate. Burial will be in the Obert Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Earl J. “Jim” Workman, 50, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
A celebration of life for Jeremy Kauth, 35, formerly of Osmond, will begin at 3 p.m. at Saturday, June 19, at Mary’s/the American Legion in Plainview. Joan Alexander will officiate.
ALBION — Memorial services for Caryll M. Karges, 93, Albion, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
