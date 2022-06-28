NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeanne Hopkins died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Lyle Brandt, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Lyle Brandt died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
BLOOMFIELD — Thomas Skrivan, 85, Bloomfield, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield. Per his wishes, no services will be conducted.
TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 9 at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Jack Micheels, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jack Micheels died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Evelyn Tyler, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.
STANTON — Memorial services for Katherine Molacek, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.