NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Jeanne Hopkins died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
1930-2022
Jeanne was born on Feb. 8, 1930, in Norfolk to Carl and Helen (Ostlund) Gettman. She attended grade school at Grant Elementary in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1948.
Jeanne married Bert E. Hopkins on July 18, 1948, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk and raised three daughters. Jeanne wanted to be a teacher and began her career in a one-room country school near Madison. She graduated from Wayne State College, earning her master’s degree in education. She taught second grade for Norfolk Public Schools from 1965 until 1985.
She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, Country Peacemakers Quilt Guild, Aquanauts Ski Club, Ida Nichola Book Club, was a Sunday school teacher and a Girl Scout leader. She was an avid quilter and won numerous ribbons and awards.
Survivors include her children, Susan (Dennis) Kohlhof of Norfolk, Pam (Jim) Speidel of Norfolk and Judy (Ken) Price of Nevada; four grandchildren: Bill (Steph) Kohlhof of Norfolk, Katie (Warrick) Gillson of Nevada, Andrew (Jami) Speidel of Norfolk, Jon (Julie) Price of North Carolina; five great-grandchildren, Emery and Rory Gillson, Lincoln Speidel, Ashley and Aaron Price; a brother, Gary (Suzie) Gettman of Utah; and nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her spouse, Bert E. Hopkins in 1981; grandson Benjamin Kohlhof; parents Carl and Helen; and four brothers, Bill, Robert, Ray and James.
Casketbearers will be Bill Kohlhof, Dennis Kohlhof, Michael Gettman, Warrick Gillson, Jonathan Price and Andrew Speidel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.