NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne Brogan, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeanne Brogan died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Maynard C. Nieman, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.
CROFTON — Graveside services for Leonard W. Potts, 90, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.
TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne, 74, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for H. Ruth Theisen Carraher 92, Grand Island, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
BELLEVUE — Services for Joel C. “J.C.” Wilson, 39, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Golden Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3005 Golden Blvd., in Bellevue. Burial will be in the Bellevue Cemetery.
LINCOLN — Services for Duane C. Larsen, 92, Lincoln, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Butherus, Maser, Love Funeral Home, 4040 A. St., in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
CENTRAL CITY — Services for Gordon G. Deichmann, 93, Central City, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Natio…
RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.