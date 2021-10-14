You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeanne Brogan

Jeanne Brogan

NORFOLK — Services for Agnes J. “Jeanne” Brogan, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Immaculata Monastery & Spirituality Center, 300 N. 18th St., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Belt will officiate with burial in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Jeanne Brogan died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

1925-2021

Agnes Jeanette “Jeanne” Brogan was the daughter of Ambrose and Agnes (McPharlin) Gladson. She was born on Dec. 30, 1925, at Omaha. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill in 1944.

Jeanne met the love her life following World War II while working at the American Legion Club in Omaha.

Jeanne, at the time, was nicknamed “Torchy” because she held such a torch for Thomas E. Brogan of Tilden, a returning World War II veteran from the Pacific Theatre who was living at the American Legion in Room 410, wherein he was given the short time nickname of “410.”

Jeanne and Tom married on Nov. 4, 1950, at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral in Omaha. The couple initially lived in Madison, where in the 1950s Jeanne worked in various offices at the old Madison County Courthouse, including the office of the county treasurer. In 1959, Tom and Jeanne moved to Norfolk. Their love never ceased and even after Tom’s passing in 2019, as Jeanne spoke of him on a daily basis.

Jeanne had such a passion and neverending love for her family, including her spouse, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as for her many friends from her youth to and through her enjoyment of all the staff at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation & Care Center.

Jeanne was the true family matriarch. And let’s not kid ourselves, Jeanne was a bit “spirited” during her life.

Jeanne had a great love for traveling, Nebraska football, sewing, cooking and reading, and it was of great importance for her children to always seek further education.

During her life, Jeanne so enjoyed her time with friends and family and was able to do so at often at her beloved cabin at Woodcliff near Fremont.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her spouse, Tom; her parents; and her sister, Betty Markham.

Survivors include three children, Michael (Stephanie) Brogan of Norfolk, Mary (Kenneth) Arellano of Lincoln and Timothy Brogan of Norfolk; grandchildren Steven Brogan of Sherwood, Ore., Leyna (Jesse) Saville of Lebanon, Ohio, Katie (Ryan) York of Lincoln, Rae Ann (John) Inthavong of Grand Island and Kyle (Chasitie) Wingfield of Pendergrass, Ga.; and great-grandchildren William, Patrick, Gracie, Bellia, Rowyn, Kinley, Erikson, Adalynn, Treyton and Raegan; and numerous nephews and nieces. Other survivors include a sister, Helen Perrin of Omaha, and brother Jim Gladson of Bella Vista, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Tom and Jeanne Brogan Endowment Fund at Norfolk Catholic Schools, the Norfolk Library Foundation or the Missionary Benedictine Sisters.

Tags

In other news

Hazel Bermel

Hazel Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Gordon Deichmann

Gordon Deichmann

CENTRAL CITY — Services for Gordon G. Deichmann, 93, Central City, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Steven Woockman

Steven Woockman

Services for Steven Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.

Mae Rockford

Mae Rockford

CHAMBERS — Graveside services for Mae Rockford, 91, Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers.

Mary Jean Koinzan

Mary Jean Koinzan

ELGIN — Services for Mary Jean “Snooks” Koinzan, 91, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Julian Cochran

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …

Maynard Nieman

Maynard Nieman

HARTINGTON — Services for Maynard C. Nieman, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.

Steven Woockman

Steven Woockman

Services for Steven K. Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.

James Penne

James Penne

TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne, 74, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara