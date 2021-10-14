NORFOLK — Services for Agnes J. “Jeanne” Brogan, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Immaculata Monastery & Spirituality Center, 300 N. 18th St., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Belt will officiate with burial in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Jeanne Brogan died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1925-2021
Agnes Jeanette “Jeanne” Brogan was the daughter of Ambrose and Agnes (McPharlin) Gladson. She was born on Dec. 30, 1925, at Omaha. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill in 1944.
Jeanne met the love her life following World War II while working at the American Legion Club in Omaha.
Jeanne, at the time, was nicknamed “Torchy” because she held such a torch for Thomas E. Brogan of Tilden, a returning World War II veteran from the Pacific Theatre who was living at the American Legion in Room 410, wherein he was given the short time nickname of “410.”
Jeanne and Tom married on Nov. 4, 1950, at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral in Omaha. The couple initially lived in Madison, where in the 1950s Jeanne worked in various offices at the old Madison County Courthouse, including the office of the county treasurer. In 1959, Tom and Jeanne moved to Norfolk. Their love never ceased and even after Tom’s passing in 2019, as Jeanne spoke of him on a daily basis.
Jeanne had such a passion and neverending love for her family, including her spouse, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as for her many friends from her youth to and through her enjoyment of all the staff at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation & Care Center.
Jeanne was the true family matriarch. And let’s not kid ourselves, Jeanne was a bit “spirited” during her life.
Jeanne had a great love for traveling, Nebraska football, sewing, cooking and reading, and it was of great importance for her children to always seek further education.
During her life, Jeanne so enjoyed her time with friends and family and was able to do so at often at her beloved cabin at Woodcliff near Fremont.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her spouse, Tom; her parents; and her sister, Betty Markham.
Survivors include three children, Michael (Stephanie) Brogan of Norfolk, Mary (Kenneth) Arellano of Lincoln and Timothy Brogan of Norfolk; grandchildren Steven Brogan of Sherwood, Ore., Leyna (Jesse) Saville of Lebanon, Ohio, Katie (Ryan) York of Lincoln, Rae Ann (John) Inthavong of Grand Island and Kyle (Chasitie) Wingfield of Pendergrass, Ga.; and great-grandchildren William, Patrick, Gracie, Bellia, Rowyn, Kinley, Erikson, Adalynn, Treyton and Raegan; and numerous nephews and nieces. Other survivors include a sister, Helen Perrin of Omaha, and brother Jim Gladson of Bella Vista, Ark.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Tom and Jeanne Brogan Endowment Fund at Norfolk Catholic Schools, the Norfolk Library Foundation or the Missionary Benedictine Sisters.