SPENCER — Jeaninne Spencer, 85, Lynch, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Lancaster and Gage. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Delores Wilcox, 85, Laurel, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Wilcox died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
RANDOLPH — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. Timothy Forget officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery with military rites by the Randolph VFW Post #5545.
O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Johnson, 90, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Linda Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery.
LINCOLN — Services for Eric W. Schellpeper, 32, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be in the Wyuka Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for John J.M. Carney, 63, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Gregory Carl officiating. Burial will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kelly Lambley died Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence in Madison.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Margaret M. Reisdorff, 78, of Battle Creek will be held at a later date in June 2022. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
AINSWORTH — Services for Agnes M. Richstein, 89, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.