Jeanine Milner, 80, Leland, N.C., passed away on Feb. 25, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Dale and Leona Greenamyer of Brunswick. Services will be at a later date both in North Carolina and in Nebraska.
SPENCER — Services for Georgia Dopheide, 92, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Georgia Dopheide died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Butte Healthcare.
TILDEN — Services for Joyce Roewert, 91, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Berry Williams will officiate, with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
BOW VALLEY — William “Bill” Kleinschmit, 79, Hartington, died Monday, March 6, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
ELGIN — Marcia S. Redler, 56, Milford, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
COLERIDGE — Roger L. Anderson, 57, Coleridge, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence in Coleridge. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.
TILDEN — Services for George Powell, 67, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. George Powell died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence.