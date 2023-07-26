 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar,
Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Madison, Stanton and Cuming
Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 10 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Jeanine Greenamyre Milner

BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Jeanine L. Greenamyre Milner, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Brunswick Community Center in Brunswick.

1942-2023

Burial will follow the service on Saturday at the Brunswick Cemetery. Lunch will be served after the committal at the community center.

Jeanine passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 25, 2023, at the New Haven Hospital in Wilmington, N.C., at the age of 80 years young.

Jeanine was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Plainview to Dale D. and Leona M. Greenamyre. She grew up on the family farm near Brunswick. She attended country School District 122 until eighth grade. District 122 was located one mile from the family farm. Jeanine then attended Brunswick High School and graduated in 1960.

In 1962, she married Wesley Boydston of Plainview. They lived in Winside, Germany and Oswego, N.Y.

Jeanine married her second spouse, Leon Milner, in 1978 in Oswego. They later moved to Wilmington, N.C., and then to Leland, N.C.

Jeanine was a talented musician and had a beautiful voice. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ for church and other organizations throughout her life, starting at her home church of Brunswick Congregational Church. Jeanine also served as Grand Organist for the North Carolina Grandy Chapter 1990-1991 — Hudson Grand Family. Jeanine was very involved in her church and Eastern Star.

Jeanine worked mostly as a bookkeeper throughout her life for several businesses. She was a very meticulous and loyal employee wherever she was employed.

Jeanine is survived by her sister, Leanne (Gail) Dorathy of Tekamah; brothers Dwaine Greenamyer of Omaha and Rodney Greenamyre and dear friend Denise Brozek of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Leona Greenamyre, and spouse, Leon Milner.

Phyllis Cihlar

VERDIGRE — Phyllis Cihlar, 89, Bloomfield, formerly of Verdigre, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

H. Sterling Morton

ALBION — H. Sterling “Mort” Morton, 84, Albion, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Patricia Lunkwitz

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia I. Lunkwitz, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian High will officiate. Inurnment will be at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry, Mo.

Jeanine Greenamyre Milner

BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Jeanine L. Greenamyre Milner, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Brunswick Community Center in Brunswick.

Blanche Ziska

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Blanche Ziska, 88, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Private burial will be at a later time at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Orville Anderson

NORFOLK — Services for Orville G. Anderson, 95, Hoskins, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Orville Anderson died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Russell Schroeder

LEIGH — Russell W. Schroeder, 54, rural Leigh, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home northwest of Leigh.

Dean Plumbtree

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Dean Plumbtree, 66, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.

H. Sterling Morton

ALBION — H. Sterling “Mort” Morton, 84, Albion, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

