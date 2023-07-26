Jeanine Greenamyre Milner

BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Jeanine L. Greenamyre Milner, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Brunswick Community Center in Brunswick.
1942-2023
Burial will follow the service on Saturday at the Brunswick Cemetery. Lunch will be served after the committal at the community center.
Jeanine passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 25, 2023, at the New Haven Hospital in Wilmington, N.C., at the age of 80 years young.
Jeanine was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Plainview to Dale D. and Leona M. Greenamyre. She grew up on the family farm near Brunswick. She attended country School District 122 until eighth grade. District 122 was located one mile from the family farm. Jeanine then attended Brunswick High School and graduated in 1960.
In 1962, she married Wesley Boydston of Plainview. They lived in Winside, Germany and Oswego, N.Y.
Jeanine married her second spouse, Leon Milner, in 1978 in Oswego. They later moved to Wilmington, N.C., and then to Leland, N.C.
Jeanine was a talented musician and had a beautiful voice. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ for church and other organizations throughout her life, starting at her home church of Brunswick Congregational Church. Jeanine also served as Grand Organist for the North Carolina Grandy Chapter 1990-1991 — Hudson Grand Family. Jeanine was very involved in her church and Eastern Star.
Jeanine worked mostly as a bookkeeper throughout her life for several businesses. She was a very meticulous and loyal employee wherever she was employed.
Jeanine is survived by her sister, Leanne (Gail) Dorathy of Tekamah; brothers Dwaine Greenamyer of Omaha and Rodney Greenamyre and dear friend Denise Brozek of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Leona Greenamyre, and spouse, Leon Milner.