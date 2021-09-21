Jeanine Funk

ATKINSON — Private memorial services for Theo Jeanine (Withers) Funk, 92, will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Jean Estill and the Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
1929-2021
Theo Jeanine (Withers) Funk, daughter of Charles (Farmer) Withers and Doris (Purnell) Withers, was born on Feb. 22, 1929, and entered into heaven on Sept. 17, 2021, at the age of 92.
Jeanine lived in Atkinson most of her life. The family resided in Seattle, Wash., while her father served in World War II. During this time, Jeanine’s mother worked at Boeing Aircraft, and Jeanine worked at the Naval Hospital. She attended two years of high school in Seattle before returning to Atkinson. She enjoyed working at the soda fountain in Schultz’s Drug Store while finishing high school and graduating in 1947. Then she continued her education at the University of Nebraska.
Jeanine married Dean Funk on Feb. 2, 1949. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom, raising their four children. She loved to dance, cook, shop and tend to her flower gardens. When her children were grown, she was employed at a women’s clothing store and later at Wilson’s Drug Store. She was a member of the Methodist Church and the Women’s Legion Auxiliary.
Jeanine was preceded in death by her spouse, Dean on July 17, 2016; son Warren, and her parents, “Farmer” and Doris Withers.
Jeanine is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Ken) Fundus of Norfolk, Michele (Joe) Kopecky of Atkinson and Pamela Funk Kopecky of Hastings, and a daughter-in-law, Carol Funk. She also is survived by her sister, Sharon Withers Parker of Rancho Mirage, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Amy Funk, Lisa Graycar, Katie Almgren, Matthew Fundus, Ross Fundus, Carla Hottovy, Nora Petersen, Gerdon Kopecky, Cory Kopecky, Valerie Kopecky, Ryan Kopecky and Paul Kopecky.
Memorials are suggested to the Atkinson United Methodist Church and the Team Jack Foundation in her memory.