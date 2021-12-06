RANDOLPH — Services for M. Lu Jean “Jeanie” Wesemann, 83, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Richard Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in rural McLean.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Randolph.
Jeanie Wesemann died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Osmond General Hospital.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel, in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be designated to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph.
1938-2021
Services will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Born July 2, 1938, in Plainview, M. Lu Jean “Jeanie” Wesemann was the daughter of Louie and Hazel (Claussen) Zautke. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1956.
Jeanie married Leonard Wesemann on Dec. 27, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The couple lived in rural Pierce and later in the Randolph area.
Jeanie was a housewife, at home caring for her family. She also was a caregiver to the elder. Leonard passed away Feb. 22, 1998.
On Aug. 31, 2002, she married Vernon Riggert at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph.
Over the years, she enjoyed gardening, canning and making homemade sausage with her family. Jeanie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing cards, crafts, caring and helping the elderly that needed assistance.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph, Ladies Aid Quilting Guild and was active with Thrivent Benefits in Randolph and the Osmond Legion Auxiliary,
Survivors include a daughter, Denise (Tom) Peebles of Salina, Kan.; a son, Dave (Ralene) Wesemann of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Carissa Peebles and Eric Johnson, Juliann and Jason Meyer, Callie and Nick Avon, Alyssa (Joseph) Bartels and Seth Wesemann; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Hazel; her spouse, Leonard; grandson Josh Peebles; spouse Vernon Riggert; sister Betty Lu Zautke; and an aunt, Marie Lande.
Music will be provided by organist LaRee Gubbels and soloist Randy Borst singing “I Can Only Imagine.” Congregational hymns will be “Just As I Am” and “Abide With Me.”
Casketbearers will be Carissa Peebles, Juliann Peebles, Callie Peebles, Alyssa Bartels, Joseph Bartels and Seth Wesemann. Honorary casketbearers will be Brent Wesemann, Lynette Brandt, Doug Zautke, Jennifer Vaughn, Leon Flesner and Jean Lewis.
