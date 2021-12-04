You have permission to edit this article.
Jeanie Wesemann

RANDOLPH — Services for M. Lu Jean “Jeanie” Wesemann, 83, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Richard Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in rural McLean.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Randolph.

Jeanie Wesemann died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Osmond General Hospital.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel, in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

Tom Larsen

Tom Larsen

NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Daniel Muehlbauer

Daniel Muehlbauer

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Daniel Muehlbauer died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Mary Kneifl

Mary Kneifl

LAUREL — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Mary Kneifl died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Wayne Hensley Jr.

Wayne Hensley Jr.

AINSWORTH — Services for Russell “Wayne” Hensley Jr., 57, Johnstown, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Additional services and burial will be in Alamosa, Colo.

Donald Meadows

Donald Meadows

NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.

Marlin Winter

Marlin Winter

NORFOLK — Services for Marlin V. Winter, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marlin Winter died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Ruth Brown

Ruth Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret Ruth “Ruthie” (Heim) Brown, 98, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacqueline Perry will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Richard Uecker

Richard Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Gus Bentz

Gus Bentz

SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Spencer Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

