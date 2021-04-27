Jeanette Weatherholt

STANTON — Services for Jeanette F. (Pohlman) Weatherholt, 82, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church under the direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
She died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Stanton Health Center.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church and Stanton Community Schools Foundation.
1938-2021
Jeanette Frances (Pohlman) Weatherholt was born Nov. 13, 1938, in the family farmhouse in rural Stanton County, the daughter of Loren and Erna (Gadeken) Pohlman. She attended Bega School for two years and then attended St. John’s Lutheran School in Stanton after her family moved to a new farm. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.
She graduated from Stanton High School in 1956, and then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for two years, obtaining a two-year teaching certificate.
On Aug. 3, 1958, Jeanette was united in marriage to Jerry Weatherholt at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Together, they raised their children — Scott, Rick, Jane and Doug — on the family farm. Jeanette taught elementary for two years at Pilger Public School.
She loved giving piano lessons, acting as the part-time piano player at District 13 Country School, tending to her huge garden, mowing the lawn, raising her kids and just being a model farm wife. In Jerry’s words, “She was the eighth wonder of the world.”
In 1986, Jeanette went to work for the Stanton Register. After taking classes at Wayne State College to obtain her certificate to substitute teach, she worked for Winside Public Schools in their administration office and as a full-time substitute teacher for 10 years. After that, she substitute taught at Winside, Norfolk and Stanton Public Schools.
Jeanette was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, and her strong faith was evident in her everyday life. At Faith Lutheran, she was an organist, was a member of Mary Martha Ladies Group, taught confirmation classes and helped with Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter DF and Stanton Community Schools Foundation Board.
Surviving Jeanette is her loving spouse of 62 years, Jerry; children Rick (Bobbie) Weatherholt of Seward, Jane (Sean) Pinhero of Omaha and Doug (Jackie) Weatherholt of Lincoln; daughter-in-law Cheryl Horihan of Stanton; sister Karen (Ron) Phillips of Omaha; sisters-in-law Jean Pohlman of Sun City West, Ariz., and Ann (Jack) Brestel of Silverthorne, Colo.; brother-in-law Bill (Linda) Weatherholt of Columbus, Ohio; 11 grandchildren: Luke (Jen), Curt (Jaime), Brent and Chelsie Weatherholt (fiancé Chris Avery); Tyler (Danni) Weatherholt and Kelsey (Austin) Kochsmeier; Ian and Erin Pinhero; Orin, Quin and Keaton Weatherholt; seven great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, mother- and father in-law Orin and Ethel Weatherholt; brother Don Pohlman, and son Scott.
Music will be provided by organist Riley Hlavac with congregational hymns “On Eagle’s Wings,” “My Hope Is Built On Nothing Less” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.”
Pallbearers will be Jeanette’s grandchildren: Luke Weatherholt, Curt Weatherholt, Brent Weatherholt, Tyler Weatherholt, Chelsie Weatherholt, Kelsey Kochsmeier, Ian Pinhero, Orin Weatherholt, Erin Pinhero, Quin Weatherholt and Keaton Weatherholt
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeanette’s great-grandchildren: Mason Weatherholt, Gaige Weatherholt, Leia Weatherholt, Hattie Weatherholt, Mira Weatherholt, Eliza Weatherholt and Maddox Weatherholt.
Online sympathies can be found at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.