NORFOLK — Private inurnment for Jeanette J. Uehling, 80, Norfolk, will be at a later date at the Stanton Cemetery. No services are planned at this time.
Jeanette Uehling died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2022
Jeanette was born on May 4, 1942, in Stanton to Albert and Elvira (Reese) Chamberlain. She attended grade school at Stanton Public Schools and graduated from Stanton High School.
After high school, she worked at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk, then the Norfolk Regional Center, then Northeast Community College doing custodial work, and also for Stanton Public Schools. Jeanette then went back to the Norfolk Regional Center, where she worked until her retirement in 2008.
She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her grandkids and chatting with friends on the computer.
Survivors include her sons, Jerald Uehling of Norfolk and Jason (Trisha) Uehling of Norfolk; grandchildren Tanner, Jordan and Andrea; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jan (Gary) Schulz of Wisner.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son Jeff Uehling.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.