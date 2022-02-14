EWING — Services for Jeanette A. Tomjack, 89, Ewing, were Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. James Kramper officiated. A wake after the visitation was officiated by the Rev. John Norman. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
Jeanette Tomjack died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater handled the arrangements.
1932-2022
Jeanette Arlene Tomjack was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Tilden to Everett “Bud” and Rosalind (Jo) (Shoff) Taylor. She first attended Antelope County rural School and then Oakdale Star District through 10th grade. During her eighth-grade year, she attained the highest grades in the county. She then attended Tilden High School, graduating in 1949.
Following high school, she attended Wayne State Teachers College graduating with her teacher certification in 1951. While there, she was chosen Outstanding Future Teacher. After graduation, she taught for two years at Neligh Elementary Public School.
On June 16, 1953, she married Jerry Tomjack at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. They made their home in Ewing and had four children: Kathleen, Stephen, Jeffrey and Michael. They were married 68 years.
Jeanette served as a substitute teacher in the Ewing Public School for 18 years and owned and operated the Red Hat Drive Inn.
She was a member of Ewing Pinochle Club, St. Peter’s Christian Mothers, bowling teams, Ewing Public School Boosters, Ewing Community Club, bridge club, Sam’s camping club and Valley Vagabond camping club.
After 35 years in Ewing, they moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., then Norfolk. In 2001, they returned home to Ewing. Recently, they moved to Independent living in Omaha to be closer to family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crafts, sewing, flowers, playing cards, arranging Christmas cookie swaps, traveling, writing letters and having coffee with friends.
Most of all she loved family time and her grandkids, who called her Grandma Net.
Survivors include her spouse, Jerry; children Kathi (Rich) Rethwisch of Wayne, Jeff (Kim) Tomjack of Lincoln, Mike (Chris) Tomjack of Bennington; beloved grandchildren, Cali (Cody) Guffey, Gage (Jaclynn) Rethwisch, Luke (Savannah) Rethwisch, Ben and Josh Tomjack, Marisa (Josh) Pace, and Jadyn, Reece, Brett, and Eric Tomjack; great-grandchildren, Knox Rethwisch, with new baby Pace and baby Rethwisch arriving soon; a sister, Phyllis Murray of Tilden; nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Steve, at age 9 in car-bicycle accident in 1965; brother-in-law Merv Murray; and nephew Dave Murray.
Condolences may be directed to her family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.