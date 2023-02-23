Jeanette Throckmorton

STANTON — Services for Jeanette L. “Jan” Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to service at the church.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1943-2023
She passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Stanton Health Center as she was preparing to watch her favorite church service from Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City.
Jeanette LaRhea was born July 29, 1943, in Norfolk to Harry and Gladys (Schmitt) Freiberg. Jan grew up on the family farm northwest of Stanton, graduated from Stanton High School and then furthered her education at Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa. Following her college career, she worked as a law clerk in Stanton.
Jan was united in marriage to Sherman W. Throckmorton on June 28, 1968, in Beatrice. She joined his family of four children: Thomas, Mary, Jo and Susan. Over the years, the family lived in Beatrice, Osceola and Stanton.
She worked for the Water Works of Beatrice as a bookkeeper. After moving from Beatrice, she chose to be a stay-at-home mom.
Jan is survived by her four children and their spouses; 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; a brother, Arland (Carmen) Freiburg of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and two great-grandchildren.
