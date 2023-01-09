CLEARWATER — Services for Jeanette A. Thiele, 87, Clearwater, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. wake at the church.
Jeanette Thiele died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater will be handling the arrangements.
1935-2023
Jeanette Anne (Moser) Thiele was born on Aug. 9, 1935, to Alois (A.V.) and Mary (Mackel) Moser at Raeville. She attended school at St. Bonaventure in Raeville and graduated with the class of 1953. She went to college at Wayne State College for teaching. She taught at St. Bonaventure and country school.
On June 14, 1958, she was united in marriage to Louis Thiele.
Jeanette loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading her Bible, going to cattle sales, watching horse races and going to rodeos. She also always enjoyed hearing hunting stories from her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her spouse of 64 years, Louis Thiele of Clearwater; her children: Joe and Carol Thiele of Clearwater, Dean Thiele of Clearwater, Dan and Kris Thiele of Buffalo, Wyo., Ted and Colleen Thiele of Atkinson, Pete and Joan Thiele of Oakland, Jim and Leenda Thiele of Clearwater and Mary and Arnold Talero of Martell; 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Caroline Kallhoff of LaVista.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Michael in infancy; and sister Phyllis Keller.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Clearwater Volunteer Fire Department.