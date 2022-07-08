 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeanette Reeves

Jeanette Reeves

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeanette Reeves died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1946-2022

Jeanette Reeves was born April 14, 1946, in Norfolk to Wilbur and Elverna (Michaels) Settje. She attended grade school in Madison and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1964.

Jeanette married Eugene “Gene” Reeves on Nov. 7, 1964, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk where she was a member. Jeanette and Gene made their home in Battle Creek for over 50 years, where Gene farmed and Jeanette was a homemaker. She was an avid antique lover, buying and selling antiques for several years at the antique arcade. Jeanette loved to travel — the couple made Akumal, Mexico, an annual trip for over 20 years.

Watching and attending her grandkids many activities was one of her favorite hobbies and she rarely missed a game, recital or family get together.

Survivors include children Cory Bloomquist of Lincoln, Camy Reeves Leathers of Norfolk and Chad “Buck” (Tami) Reeves of Battle Creek; grandchildren Justine (Andy) Erbst, Taylor (Mike) Grothe, BreAnna (Eric) Beacom, Carly (Spencer) Bloomquist, Sam Bloomquist, Jake Bloomquist, Zoey Reeves, Boston Reeves and Ella Reeves; brother Larry (Jan) Settje of Connecticut; sisters Sharon (Jerry) Junck of Wayne and Shari (Bob) Staudenmaier of Norfolk; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Eugene in 2015; great-granddaughter Charolette Bloomquist; parents Wilbur and Elverna; and stepmother Grace Settje.

Honorary casket bearers will be Justine Erbst, Taylor Grothe, BreAnna Beacom, Carly Bloomquist, Sam Bloomquist, Jake Bloomquist, Zoey Reeves, Boston Reeves and Alla Reeves.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

James Boettcher

James Boettcher

ATKINSON — Services for James Boettcher, 85, Atkinson, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Delores Long

Delores Long

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Delores “Dee” Long, 81, of Norfolk will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Ray Wilke officiating. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Madison. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

Tanya Kuehler

Tanya Kuehler

NORFOLK — Services for Tanya K. Kuehler, 49, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Tanya Kuehler died at her home on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Lois Hinzman

Lois Hinzman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois E. Hinzman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.

Joann Howell

Joann Howell

NORFOLK — Services for Joann Howell, 65, Meadow Grove, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Joann Howell died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.

Lois Hinzman

Lois Hinzman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois E. Hinzman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.

Charles Real

Charles Real

NORFOLK — Services for Charles W. “Charlie” Real, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday July 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Richard Mueting

Richard Mueting

A former Madison County attorney and deacon with the Catholic Church will be laid to rest Thursday in Kearney.

Sandy Hall

Sandy Hall

CARROLL — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara