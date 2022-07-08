NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Jeanette Reeves died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1946-2022
Jeanette Reeves was born April 14, 1946, in Norfolk to Wilbur and Elverna (Michaels) Settje. She attended grade school in Madison and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1964.
Jeanette married Eugene “Gene” Reeves on Nov. 7, 1964, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk where she was a member. Jeanette and Gene made their home in Battle Creek for over 50 years, where Gene farmed and Jeanette was a homemaker. She was an avid antique lover, buying and selling antiques for several years at the antique arcade. Jeanette loved to travel — the couple made Akumal, Mexico, an annual trip for over 20 years.
Watching and attending her grandkids many activities was one of her favorite hobbies and she rarely missed a game, recital or family get together.
Survivors include children Cory Bloomquist of Lincoln, Camy Reeves Leathers of Norfolk and Chad “Buck” (Tami) Reeves of Battle Creek; grandchildren Justine (Andy) Erbst, Taylor (Mike) Grothe, BreAnna (Eric) Beacom, Carly (Spencer) Bloomquist, Sam Bloomquist, Jake Bloomquist, Zoey Reeves, Boston Reeves and Ella Reeves; brother Larry (Jan) Settje of Connecticut; sisters Sharon (Jerry) Junck of Wayne and Shari (Bob) Staudenmaier of Norfolk; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Eugene in 2015; great-granddaughter Charolette Bloomquist; parents Wilbur and Elverna; and stepmother Grace Settje.
Honorary casket bearers will be Justine Erbst, Taylor Grothe, BreAnna Beacom, Carly Bloomquist, Sam Bloomquist, Jake Bloomquist, Zoey Reeves, Boston Reeves and Alla Reeves.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.