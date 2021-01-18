You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeanette Pinkelman

WYNOT — Private services for Jeanette D. Pinkelman, 87, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.

Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.

She died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Tags

In other news

Lynnett Hansen

Lynnett Hansen

WAYNE — Services for Lynnett G. Hansen, 81, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Georgine Funk

Georgine Funk

CLEARWATER — Service for Georgine Funk, 89, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Jeanette Pinkelman

Jeanette Pinkelman

WYNOT — Private services for Jeanette D. Pinkelman, 87, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.

Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips

HUMPHREY — Memorial services for Terry McPhillips, 55, Brandon, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate.

Ender Davis

Ender Davis

CONCORD — Services for Ender Lee Davis, 4-month-old son of Edward Davis and Chandra Plunkett of Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelan will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.

Elaine Eucker

Elaine Eucker

ALBION — Private services for Elaine E. Eucker, 95, Albion, will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Ellen Glanzer

Ellen Glanzer

NORFOLK — Private services for Ellen Glanzer, 87, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Public memorial services will be Saturday, June 26, at the church. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Maria Emanuel

Maria Emanuel

BEEMER — Memorial services for Mrs. Wayne (Maria) Emanuel, 75, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner.

Lonnie Opkis

Lonnie Opkis

CREIGHTON — Services for Lonnie Opkis, 75, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Opkis died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara