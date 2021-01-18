Jeanette Pinkelman

WYNOT — Private services for Jeanette D. Pinkelman, 87, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.