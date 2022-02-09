Jeanette Myrick

Jeanette E. Myrick, 79, Stanton, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Home for Funerals — Stanton is handling arrangements.
1942-2022
She was born Saturday, May 23, 1942, in Vermillion, S.D., to James Edward and Mary Evelyn (Trautt) Houlton. She attended school in Sioux City and Tucson, Ariz. Later on, Jeanette earned her GED.
On April 14, 1962, Jeanette married George Douglass Myrick Jr. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tucson. The couple was blessed with three children, Eddie, Diana and Debbie. The couple later divorced.
Over the years, Jeanette had worked as a carhop, waitress, homemaker, Real Estate agent and medical billing clerk. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and working on puzzles.
Jeanette was very loved by her family and she loved her family greatly.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana Miller of Ada, Okla., and Debbie (Mike) Thrasher of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Karen Myrick of Stanton; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings Theresa Marcoot and Dennis (Gail) Houlton, all of Murrieta, Calif.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; son Eddie Myrick; grandson Jonathan Myrick; two sisters and three brothers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.