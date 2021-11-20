Services for Jeanette M. (Kortje) Koffler, 78, Smithfield, Pa., will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mount Vernon Ave., in Uniontown, Pa. Burial will be in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., in Uniontown
Jeanette Koffler died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
1943-2021
Born Jan. 29, 1943, in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Florence (McDole) Kortje and the beloved spouse of the late Eugene Koffler.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Massman; and brothers Larry, Darrell and Rodney Kortje; and a dear friend, Betty Misinay.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael (Anna) Koffler of Washington, Pa.; her granddaughters, Alexandra and Elizabeth Koffler; her sister, Carol (Kenneth) Zautke of Norfolk; her brothers, Richard (Vickie) Kortje of Portland, Ore., and Ron (Beth) Kortje of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Laquita Kortje and brother-in-law Frank Massman. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Jeanette worked in the food service department for the Uniontown School District for many years and was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church of Uniontown. She loved her grandchildren, shopping, cooking and visiting with friends. She was a loving and caring person who gave her heart to all she met. No one was a stranger to her.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of your choice in her memory. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.