Jeanette Doten

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Jeanette “Traci” (Bittenger) Doten, 66, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Fellowship Bible Church, 1011 Hale Ave., in Newman Grove. Private burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
———
Jeanette Lee “Traci” Doten (Bittinger) passed away of cancer, surrounded by family, on July 25, 2021. She grew up in Battle Creek, where her family owned a cafe. She enjoyed riding horses. In high school, she was a flag twirler.
In 1974, she joined the U.S. Air Force and served five years active duty in Texas. She was a surgical technician and later went into manufacturing. Her passion was gardening, and she would spend hours outside growing all kinds of produce. She also loved reading and studying the Bible. She had a giving heart and expressed her love through giving gifts to everyone she knew. She remembered every special event, and what each person would like. She made everyone feel special.
Traci is survived by her three children, Lindsey, Blake and Josh; her brother, Mike; sister Ange; her mother, Lola; and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Daryl Bittinger.
We all miss her and are thankful she is not suffering anymore, and she went home to see her Lord Jesus.
Memorials are suggested to the family and can be mailed to Blake Doten, 111 E. Klug Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.