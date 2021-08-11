You have permission to edit this article.
Jeanette Brummond

Jeanette Brummond

PILGER — Services for Jeanette A. (Wolverton) Brummond, 86, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

———

Jeanette Arlene (Drott) Wolverton Brummond went to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at The Monarch Home in Lincoln.

Jeanette was born on Jan. 21, 1935, in Hamil, S.D., to Carl and Pearl (Long) Drott. She was the third of five children and learned her hard work ethic by having responsibilities on the family farm in Stanton. She was baptized and confirmed at the Stanton United Methodist Church and reaffirmed her commitment when she was confirmed as an adult at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Jeanette attended Stanton County School District 9, graduated from Stanton High School in 1953 and attended Junior College in Norfolk.

On Feb. 5, 1956, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Bernard Wolverton at the Stanton United Methodist Church. The couple lived on a farm near Pilger, where Jeanette raised her two sons and was busy with farm life, including making delicious meals for the farm hands.

She was instrumental in starting the girls’ softball program in Pilger. She also coached girls softball for many years, sending some of the teams to the state tournament, and drove a school bus for Wisner-Pilger Public Schools for 43 years.

She and Ken were married for 49 years until Ken passed away on April 26, 2005.

Jeanette and Marvin Brummond found a new love and were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger on June 9, 2012.

Jeanette was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for over 60 years and was active in the ladies aid, serving in various positions. Most days in the summer you could find Jeanette at the Pilger ball field keeping score for baseball and softball games.

Jeanette was an avid sports fan and was a big fan of the Huskers. In her younger days, she drove in the powder puff division at stock car races. Jeanette loved to cook, bake, play cards and board games, and enjoyed putting puzzles together. Over the years, Jeanette grew fond of going camping with Marvin. But her greatest joy was spending time with her sons, daughter-in-laws and three granddaughters and their spouses.

Survivors include her spouse, Marvin Brummond of Pilger; her sons, Bob and Jill Wolverton of Lincoln and Ron and Barb Wolverton of Pilger; and her grandchildren, Belinda and Justin Boelter, Kendra and Trevor Harder and LeAnna and Cory Livingston. She also is survived by her stepchildren, Lynn and Steve Warfield of Byron, Mich., Scott and Cindy Brummond of Wayne, Deb and Bob Reinhardt of Wayne; seven stepgrandchildren and 11 stepgreat-grandchildren. Further survivors include her brother, David Drott of Washougal, Wash.; sisters-in-law Mary Drott of Norfolk, Dorothy Drott of Emerson and Marian Beckman of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Pearl Drott; spouse Kenneth Wolverton; sister Bernice Heermann; and brothers Bob Drott and Bill Drott.

