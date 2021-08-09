Jeanette Brummond

WISNER — Services for Jeanette (Wolverton) Brummond, 86, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Brummond died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at The Monarch in Lincoln.
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Mato Hayes, 40, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Francis R. Leathers, 76, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of…
ELGIN — Graveside services for Rena E. Capler, 86, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.
NORFOLK — Services for Melayne Danekas, 54, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Miller will officiate.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Duane J. Drahota, 80, Lincoln, formerly of the Madison area, will be from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 105 W. Elm Ave., in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie Anna Shafer, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in the Old Christ Lutheran Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marvin J. Walmsley, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Ameri…
ATKINSON — Services for Caroline Skopec Aten, 83, Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Charles “Chuck” Appleby, 69, Omaha, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.