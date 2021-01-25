Jeanette Braun

BURWELL — Memorial services for Jeanette (Donner) Matthies Braun, 72, of Burwell, formerly of Norfolk, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.
Memorial visitation will begin an hour before services at the funeral home.
She died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
1948-2021
Jeannette is survived by daughter Jennifer Matthies; son Ryan Matthies; four grandchildren; brother Dale Donner; three sisters, Susan Dieter, Debbie Svoboda and Gail Cummings; and nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dorothy (Bernstrauch) Donner; brothers Todd Donner, Leon Donner and Ronald Donner; and niece Amanda McFarlin.
Condolences may be sent to Susan Dieter, 1405 Lakewood Drive, Apt. F3, Norfolk, NE 68701.